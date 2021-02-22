Expand / Collapse search

Inbound Dan Ryan express lanes closed after shooting near Pershing

By STMW NEWS
Crime and Public Safety
Sun-Times Media Wire
Shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway / Feb. 22, 2021

CHICAGO - All inbound express lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway were closed during the Monday evening rush after a shooting on the South Side.

Troopers responded to a call of a shooting about 3 p.m. on the Dan Ryan between 35th Street and 43rd Street, according to Illinois State Police.

One person was hospitalized, according to state police, who couldn’t confirm the nature of the injuries.

State police have not yet released any additional details on the incident.

Fire officials didn’t immediately have details on the injured person.