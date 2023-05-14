Inbound Kennedy Expressway rehab to begin May 15

The ongoing rehabilitation of the Kennedy Expressway is scheduled to continue on Monday, weather permitting.

The work will continue on the inbound lanes between the Edens Expressway (Interstate 94) junction to Ohio Street.

The reversible express lanes exit at Diversey Avenue will be closed for approximately eight weeks. During that time, the express lanes will remain open in the inbound direction and motorists will not be able to exit them until Ohio Street.

Drivers can expect lane shifts and overnight lane closures.

The inbound Kennedy work is anticipated to be completed later this fall, with all lanes and ramps reopening and the express lanes resuming normal operations.

Motorists should expect significant delays and allow extra time for trips through this area.