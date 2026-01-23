Independent investigation launched into fatal shooting involving Aurora police

The Brief Police fatally shot a 27-year-old man armed with a knife during a barricade incident Wednesday in Aurora. The Fox Valley Major Crimes Task Force is investigating, and Aurora police are not involved in the probe. Findings will be reviewed by the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office, with a report expected in the coming months.



An officer-involved death investigation has been launched after police fatally shot a knife-wielding suspect earlier this week in Aurora, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

No Aurora police officers will take part in the investigation.

What we know:

The investigation was announced Friday following the shooting on Wednesday, Jan. 21, in the 300 block of South Broadway.

Aurora police responded to a report of a barricaded, armed suspect. Authorities said the 27-year-old man displayed a knife when officers encountered him.

Police fired and struck the man at least once, authorities said. Officers provided medical aid until paramedics arrived. The man later died from his injuries. His identity has not been released.

An autopsy will be conducted at a later date to determine the cause of death.

The officers involved were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

What's next:

Officer-involved death investigations typically take several months to complete, according to the state’s attorney’s office. A full report outlining the findings will be released once the investigation is complete.

The Fox Valley Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the use of force. Its findings will be presented to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office for an independent review.

RELATED: Knife-wielding man dies after shooting involving Aurora police: authorities