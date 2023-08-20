2-vehicle crash on US 41 in Indiana sends Illinois woman to hospital

A two-vehicle crash in Indiana on Friday left a woman from Illinois hospitalized.

The incident occurred around 1:53 p.m. at the intersection of US 41 and State Road 14.

According to authorities, a 21-year-old Illinois woman was driving her car westbound on State Road 14 when she blew through the intersection at US 41 and was struck on the front passenger side door by a southbound pickup truck pulling an enclosed car trailer.

The force of the impact caused the pickup truck and the attached car trailer to overturn before separating from each other.

Both vehicles came to rest on a resident's property on the southwest corner of the intersection, authorities said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Two-vehicle crash in Newton County, Indiana | Provided

The Illinois woman was transported to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries. The driver of the pickup truck, a 44-year-old Wisconsin man, was evaluated at the scene and declined further treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.