Indiana beaches and most public pools set to reopen on Memorial Day

Indiana beaches and most public pools at Indiana State Parks are set to reopen on Memorial Day.

The state is now looking for lifeguards to help staff the parks. Positions are open for workers 16 and older.

The pools that will open include Brown County, Clifty Falls, McCormick’s Creek, Shakamak, Spring Mill, Turkey Run, and Versailles state parks. The pool at Cagles Mill Lake (Lieber State Recreation Area) will open, as well as the aquatic centers at Prophetstown and O’Bannon Woods state parks.

It's anticipated that many pools and beaches will close in August, or only be open on weekends, as lifeguards return to school.

Indiana is not going to open the pools at Mounds and Harmonie parks this year. The state is considering whether those pools need to be updated, removed and/or replaced by other types of water features.

Beaches will open for swimming on Memorial Day weekend at Chain O’Lakes, Indiana Dunes, Lincoln, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Summit Lake, and Whitewater Memorial state parks, at Starve Hollow and Deam Lake SRAs, at Brookville, Cagles Mill (Lieber SRA), Cecil M. Harden (Raccoon SRA), Hardy, Mississinewa, Monroe, Patoka, and Salamonie lakes, and at Ferdinand State Forest.

The aquatic center at Abe Martin Lodge at Brown County State Park and the pools at Clifty Inn (Clifty Falls State Park), Potawatomi Inn (Pokagon State Park), Spring Mill Inn (Spring Mill State Park), and Turkey Run Inn (Turkey Run State Park) will continue to remain open for guests.