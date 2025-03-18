Indiana boy with type 1 diabetes to compete at state swim meet

The Brief 11-year-old Myles Mosby, diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age 7, is competing in the Indiana state swimming championships. Despite only swimming competitively for a year, he ranks 39th in the state for the 50-yard breaststroke and 6th among 11-year-olds. Myles manages his condition with constant blood sugar monitoring, including a glucose monitor that stops transmitting when submerged.



At just seven years old, Myles Mosby was exhausted and weak, struggling to adjust to a new life requiring daily insulin injections and constant blood sugar monitoring.

But instead of letting diabetes slow him down, he turned it into motivation.

Four years later, Myles is making waves—literally.

Home-schooled due to his condition, he needed a physical education requirement. He chose swimming, and within a year, he was excelling.

Now, he’s preparing to compete at the state championships in Indianapolis this Friday.

By the numbers:

Here is a breakdown of Myles' career in swimming thus far:

One year : The time Myles has been swimming competitively.

39th : His state ranking in the 50-yard breaststroke.

6th : His ranking among 11-year-olds.

35.42 seconds: His fastest time in the event.

What's next:

Myles will compete in five races at the Indiana state championships on Friday, continuing to defy expectations.