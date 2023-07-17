Indiana couple awarded nearly $44 million for injuries in 2016 semi-truck crash

A couple from Valparaiso, Indiana was awarded nearly $44 million for injuries suffered in a 2016 semi-truck crash.

Cynthia Kroft, 60, suffered a spinal-cord injury in a 2016 crash at the intersection of the Indiana Toll Road and IN S.R. 49.

The semi-truck was driven by Pedrag Radisavljevic for Viper Trans, Inc. and PR Rentals, Inc. of Chicago. He rear-ended the Kroft’s car while stopped at a traffic light.

The crash left her partially paralyzed.

The trucking companies admitted they were careless in causing the crash but denied the extent of the Krofts’ injuries and damages.

"We much appreciate the jury’s service and are very grateful to Judge Joan Powell, who worked tirelessly to give the parties a very fair and efficient trial," said attorney Kenneth J. Allen. "The Krofts are an amazing couple and the jury’s verdict recognizes the enormity of their loss -- although no amount of money is sufficient to compensate them for what they’ve been through."