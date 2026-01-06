Indiana drug bust: Undocumented immigrants arrested after 309 pounds of cocaine found in truck

The Brief A routine inspection on I-70 led to the discovery of 309 pounds of cocaine. Two men from California were arrested and face felony charges. Police say the truck was traveling from Missouri to Indiana.



A routine highway inspection turned into a major drug bust over the weekend after Indiana State Police found about $7 million worth of cocaine inside a semi-truck.

What we know:

The stop happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday on I-70 near the 41-mile marker in Putnam County, where a trooper pulled over a blue International semi for a standard Department of Transportation compliance check.

While speaking with the driver, the trooper reportedly noticed "criminal indicators" before a K9 alerted to possible drugs inside, giving police probable cause to search the truck, which was headed from Joplin, Missouri, to Richmond, Indiana.

Inside the sleeper berth, police say troopers found 309 pounds of cocaine, which, according to the Department of Homeland Security, "is enough to kill more than 113,000 Americans."

309 pounds of cocaine discovered inside semi-truck in Indiana | ISP

Two men in the truck, both undocumented immigrants from India who live in California, were arrested and taken to the Putnam County Jail.

Gurpreet Singh, 25, of Fresno

Jasveer Singh, 30, of Santa Clara

Gurpreet Singh and Jasveer Singh | DHS

DHS said the state of California gave both men Commercial Drivers Licenses.

"Gavin Newsom and his fellow sanctuary politicians even refused to honor an arrest detainer on one of these criminal illegal aliens in December. Sanctuary policies put American lives at risk," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

What's next:

Both men face felony charges for dealing narcotics, and ICE deportation holds were placed on them, according to Indiana State Police.