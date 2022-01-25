Indiana Dunes National Park to charge entry fee starting March 31

Starting this spring, it'll cost you to pay a visit to the Indiana Dunes National Park.

The park will start charging an entry fee starting March 31.

It will cost $15 per person or $25 per car load.

Seniors will get a discount.

Veterans and active military will get in for free.

Annual passes will cost $45.

The fees will pay for upkeep for the parks bike trails, roads and parking areas.