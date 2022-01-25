Indiana Dunes National Park to charge entry fee starting March 31
Starting this spring, it'll cost you to pay a visit to the Indiana Dunes National Park.
The park will start charging an entry fee starting March 31.
It will cost $15 per person or $25 per car load.
Seniors will get a discount.
Veterans and active military will get in for free.
Annual passes will cost $45.
The fees will pay for upkeep for the parks bike trails, roads and parking areas.