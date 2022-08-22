Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb meets with Taiwan's president, discusses economic development

Indiana's governor is in Taiwan for trade talks in a third high-profile U.S. visit to the country.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb led a group of delegates, who met with Taiwan's president Monday morning.

The four-day visit will focus on economic development, particularly semiconductors.

This comes in the wake of the new Federal Chips Act, and the recent announcement that Taiwan-based semiconductor company Mediatek will open a design center in Indiana.

"The Indiana Taiwan agreement is focused on building upon those economic ties and critical industries as you mentioned, like semiconductors, and bioscience, advanced manufacturing and technology, and the Purdue University memorandums of understanding that they will sign will equally propel us forward on that research front in those areas and many more," said Holcomb.

Holcomb's visit comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi caused an uproar in China over her trip to Taiwan earlier this month.

China has long claimed Taiwan as its territory, despite the island being democratic and self-governed.

The U.S. Delegation will also visit South Korea.