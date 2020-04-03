Indiana governor extends virus stay-home order 2 weeks

article

Indiana’s stay-at-home order was extended Friday for two more weeks as the state’s number of coronavirus-related topped 100 with the anticipated illness peak still weeks away.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the extension for the order that first took effect March 25 and was set to expire Tuesday.

Holcomb has repeatedly urged residents to avoid unnecessary trips outside their home and to remain at least six feet from those they don’t live with to help stem the virus spread.

The deaths of 24 more people with confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, were reported Friday by state health officials.

The new deaths increased Indiana’s statewide deaths to 102, while another 408 confirmed cases of the virus boosted the statewide total to 3,437, the Indiana State Department of Health said.