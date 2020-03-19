Indiana governor orders schools closed until May 1

Indiana's governor has ordered all public and private schools across the state remain closed to students until at least May 1 among steps aimed at slowing the coronavirus spread.

All Indiana public school districts had already decided to close or shift to online classwork, but Gov. Eric Holcomb said Thursday he was ordering that closure and extending it to private K-12 schools.

Holcomb says the order keeping schools closed until May will be reviewed in the coming weeks and could be extended longer. Holcomb has also signed orders aimed at easing applications for unemployment benefits and delaying the deadline for state income tax payments until July 15.

