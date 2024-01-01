Indiana inmate found dead in jail cell

An Indiana inmate was found dead in her jail cell on Saturday.

Around 5 a.m., the Indiana State Police said officers with the Orange County Sheriff's Office discovered 54-year-old Jeanne Ross unresponsive in her cell when they went to deliver her breakfast. They immediately began providing medical assistance.

Emergency personnel were unable to revive Ross and she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

An investigation by ISP found that on Dec. 26, 2023, Ross was transferred from the Hendricks County Jail to the Orange County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear.

An autopsy was performed on Sunday morning and results are pending. The investigation is ongoing.