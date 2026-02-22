Woman charged in Near North Side shooting: police

A woman has been charged after a shooting in the Near North Side, according to Chicago Police.

What we know:

Eboni Evans, 27, has been charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

Evans was identified as the individual who shot and injured a 40-year-old man in the 100 block of W. Maple St. at 10:40 p.m. on Feb. 20.

She was arrested and charged shortly after the incident.