Indiana House to discuss Bears stadium bill

The Brief Indiana lawmakers are considering a bill that would create a stadium authority aimed at attracting the Chicago Bears. The proposal sets up a public-private financing structure, with the team expected to contribute about $2 billion. The bill does not guarantee a move but would allow negotiations and planning to move forward if approved.



Indiana lawmakers on Monday will discuss whether to advance a bill that would take another step forward in luring the Chicago Bears to the Hoosier State.

What we know:

Senate Bill 27, would establish a Northwest Indiana Stadium Authority to finance, construct and lease a stadium. The Indiana House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee voted to pass the bill last week by a 24-0 margin.

The Indiana House is expected to discuss the bill today at 11 a.m. It will be live-streamed in the video player at the top of this story.

The proposal establishes a public-private partnership model, with the Bears expected to contribute roughly $2 billion toward the project. Bonds would be repaid through revenue generated in the stadium district, including admissions taxes, food and beverage taxes, and innkeeper’s taxes.

What's next:

If passed by both chambers, the bill would go to Gov. Mike Braun for his signature.

It’s important to note: SB 27 does not build the stadium. It creates the authority and financing structure necessary for land acquisition, due diligence, and formal negotiations.

Whether the Bears ultimately relocate will depend on final legislative approval, financial structuring, and the team’s commitment.