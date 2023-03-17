Indiana issues Silver Alert for missing 14-year-old boy believed to be in extreme danger

Indiana police are investigating the disappearance of 14-year-old Scottie Dean Morris.

The teenager is from Eaton, Indiana, and was last seen March 16, 2023, around 8:30 p.m., according to police.

Morris is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

He's described as a white male, standing 5-foo-4, weighing 150 pounds, and having brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black shoes, red and black shorts, and a white t-shirt with writing on the front.

Scottie Dean Morris | Indiana State Police

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Eaton Police Department at 765-396-3297, or call 911.

Eaton is located 76 miles northeast of Indianapolis.