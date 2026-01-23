5 charged in shooting of Indiana judge, wife

The Brief Five people were charged after a multi-state investigation into the shooting of a Tippecanoe County judge and his wife in Lafayette. Three defendants face attempted murder and conspiracy charges, while two others are accused of helping obstruct the investigation. The judge and his wife were wounded outside their home and are listed in stable condition.



Five people have been arrested and charged in connection with the Sunday shooting that wounded an Indiana judge and his wife in Lafayette.

What we know:

Lafayette police announced the arrests Thursday, saying the suspects face a wide range of felony charges tied to the shooting in the 1700 block of Mill Pond Lane. Authorities have described the case as a coordinated attack and the investigation involved hundreds of hours of work across multiple states.

Raylen Ferguson, 38, of Lexington, Kentucky, is charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated battery and multiple counts of battery with a deadly weapon and intimidation. Prosecutors also filed attempted obstruction of justice charges, along with gang and firearm enhancements.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Thomas Moss | Lafayette Police Department

Thomas Moss, 43, of Lafayette, and Blake Smith, 32, also of Lafayette, face similar charges, including attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Both men are additionally charged as habitual offenders. Smith is also charged with assisting a criminal by providing a deadly weapon.

Two other defendants face charges related to allegedly helping obstruct the investigation. Amanda Milsap, 45, of Lafayette, is charged with bribery and obstruction of justice. Zenada Greer, 61, of Lexington, Kentucky, is charged with assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice.

The backstory:

The shooting occurred Sunday night when police say Steven Meyer, a judge for Tippecanoe County Superior Court 2, and his wife, Kimberly Meyer, were shot outside their home. Steven Meyer was wounded in the arm and Kimberly Meyer was shot in the hip. Both were treated at a hospital and were listed in stable condition.

Police said shell casings were recovered at the scene. Investigators have not released a motive for the shooting.

The case is being prosecuted by the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office, with assistance from numerous local, state and federal agencies, including the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service.