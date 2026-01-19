Indiana judge, wife wounded in weekend shooting, police say

The Brief An Indiana judge, Steven Meyer, and his wife were shot Sunday at a Lafayette residence and are in stable condition, police said. Shell casings were found at the scene, and no arrests have been made as the investigation continues. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Lafayette Police Department.



An Indiana judge and his wife were injured in a shooting over the weekend, authorities said.

What we know:

Lafayette police responded Sunday to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Mill Pond Lane. Officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police identified the victims on Monday as Steven Meyer and Kimberly Meyer. Steven Meyer was shot in the arm, and his wife was wounded in the hip, authorities said. Both were treated and are listed in stable condition.

Shell casings were recovered at the scene. No arrests have been made, and investigators have not released additional details.

According to multiple reports, Steven Meyer is a judge for Tippecanoe County Superior Court 2.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Kimberly Meyer thanked law enforcement, first responders and the community.

"I have great confidence in the Lafayette Police Department's investigation and want to thank all the agencies involved for their work. We are also incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from the community; everyone has been so kind and compassionate. We would also like to thank the medical personnel who provided care and assistance to us following the incident," she said.

Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski said authorities are using all available resources to identify those responsible.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Meyer family. I want to ensure the community that every available resource is being used to apprehend the individual(s) responsible for this senseless unacceptable act of violence. I have tremendous confidence in the Lafayette Police Department and I want to thank all of the local, state, and federal agencies who are assisting in this investigation."

What's next:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200.