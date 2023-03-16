Indiana man accused of robbing suburban bank at gunpoint

An Indiana man is accused of robbing a suburban bank at gunpoint last month.

Antonio Moore, 25, of Indianapolis has been indicted on one count of bank robbery and one count of using a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

According to prosecutors, on Feb. 16, Moore robbed the BMO Harris Bank located at 1050 Maple Avenue in Lisle by using force, violence and intimidation.

Moore allegedly brandished a firearm, pointed it at a bank employee and demanded the employee and another remove money from the bank's vault.

Law enforcement then tracked Moore's location to a warehouse in Chicago, where he was arrested.

The bank robbery charge carries a possible sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison, and the firearms charge carries a possible sentence of up to life in federal prison.