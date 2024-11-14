Indiana man arrested after allegedly aiming rifle at officer during standoff

The Brief A man in Schererville, Indiana, was taken into custody after allegedly aiming a rifle at a police officer during a standoff. The incident began with the man screaming and stabbing garbage cans in his neighborhood before retreating into his home. A SWAT team was called, and after negotiations, the man surrendered peacefully.



An Indiana man is in custody after pointing a gun at an officer during a standoff in Schererville, police said.

The incident began at 11:18 a.m. Thursday at Springvale Drive and Orchard Court.

According to police, a man was seen walking around the neighborhood, screaming and stabbing garbage cans before retreating into his home.

When officers approached the house, the man allegedly came to the door holding a rifle and aimed it at an officer, authorities said. The officer fired at the man, who then retreated back inside.

The incident prompted a SWAT response, and residents were advised to avoid the area until the situation was resolved.

Following negotiations, the man surrendered to law enforcement and was taken into custody.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.