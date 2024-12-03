Indiana man arrested after high-speed chase on I-80

article

A 24-year-old Gary man was arrested Monday night following a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 that ended with a crash and a foot pursuit.

Around 10:45 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper spotted a black Ford Bronco speeding eastbound on I-80 near the Illinois state line. The driver, identified as Lyndell Graham Jr., was reportedly traveling over 100 mph. The trooper attempted to pull over the vehicle, but Graham accelerated away, eventually turning off his headlights and continuing at speeds exceeding 100 mph.

The Bronco exited at Broadway and drove north before crashing near Connecticut Street. Graham fled the scene on foot, dropping a handgun as he ran. The trooper pursued and used a taser to subdue Graham, who was later taken into custody and transported to the Lake County Jail.

Graham, a convicted felon, is prohibited from possessing a firearm. He faces preliminary charges including serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, and other offenses.