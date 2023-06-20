Indiana man charged with child exploitation

An Indiana man is accused of possessing child sexual abuse material.

Christopher Hultquist, 33, of Kouts, Indiana, faces several felony counts of child exploitation.

In August 2022, investigators received more than two dozen cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children related to a specific phone number.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

After a thorough investigation, a search warrant was granted for Hultquist's residence.

On Monday, detectives served the search warrant at Hultquist's residence, where they located him in possession of child sexual abuse material.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Porter County Jail.