Expand / Collapse search

Indiana man charged with child exploitation: state police

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Valparaiso
FOX 32 Chicago

VALPARAISO, Ind. - A Valparaiso man was charged with child exploitation following an extensive investigation this week. 

Indiana State Police say Ismael Perez Sanchez, 38, was arrested on Monday after law enforcement received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (N.C.M.E.C). 

Detectives interviewed Sanchez about a file that he got from a website he visited. 

Sanchez allegedly performed a sexual act while a minor was viewing his webcam, police say. 

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He was charged with felony child exploitation and public nudity, which is a misdemeanor. 

Sanchez was transported to the Porter County Jail. No additional information is available at this time. 