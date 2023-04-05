Indiana man charged with child exploitation: state police

A Valparaiso man was charged with child exploitation following an extensive investigation this week.

Indiana State Police say Ismael Perez Sanchez, 38, was arrested on Monday after law enforcement received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (N.C.M.E.C).

Detectives interviewed Sanchez about a file that he got from a website he visited.

Sanchez allegedly performed a sexual act while a minor was viewing his webcam, police say.

He was charged with felony child exploitation and public nudity, which is a misdemeanor.

Sanchez was transported to the Porter County Jail. No additional information is available at this time.