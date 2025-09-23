Indiana man fatally shot by police after roommate found dead: officials

The Brief Police in New Chicago, Ind., fatally shot 64-year-old Benjamin Scott after finding his roommate, Aaron Onohan, 46, dead inside their home Saturday. Authorities said Scott, who had earlier been evaluated for psychological concerns, became agitated before two officers opened fire; no officers were injured. Both officers are on paid administrative leave while the shooting is under investigation, with findings to be sent to the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office.



A man was fatally shot by two police officers in New Chicago last weekend after authorities were called to a home where his roommate was found dead, officials said.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Huber Boulevard, according to Indiana State Police. Officers were initially called to the home for a report of a deceased person.

The 911 caller, who was also the co-owner of the residence, became agitated with police. Officers then requested an ambulance for a psychological evaluation, police said.

About an hour later, two New Chicago police officers fatally shot the co-owner inside the home, according to officials. No officers were injured.

New Details:

Police confirmed Tuesday that the man was shot by officers inside the residence. Two New Chicago officers fired their weapons, though authorities have not released additional details about the shooting.

The first victim was identified as Aaron Onohan, 46, who died from acute cardiac arrest, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

The second man, identified as Benjamin Scott, 64, died from gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide, the coroner said.

What they're saying:

"On behalf of the New Chicago Police Department, we want to express our deepest condolences to the family of those who lost their loved one on Saturday afternoon. This is a tragic event and our thoughts are with those who are grieving. We understand the seriousness of this incident and the impact it has on our small community. A thorough and transparent investigation is underway, and we are fully committed to ensuring the facts are brought forward," said Chief Earl Mayo, of the New Chicago Police Department.

What's next:

The two officers involved in the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure. Their names will be released after they are interviewed, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be forwarded to the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office for review.