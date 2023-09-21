Indiana murder suspect accidentally released, police kept quiet for 6 days

article

A massive manhunt is underway in Indiana after detention center employees accidentally released a murder suspect and kept the debacle under wraps for six days for a "tactical advantage" in finding him.

Marion County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that 28-year-old Kevin Mason was mistakenly released from the Adult Detention Center (ADC) on September 13, two days after his arrest, "due to a faulty record review" by staff.

An internal investigation is being conducted into the incident, and two employees have since been terminated.

Six days following Mason's accidental release, authorities reached out to the public for assistance.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office said that they wanted to maintain a "tactical advantage" in its search, and that is why deputies did not immediately inform the public of his accidental release.

Authorities said that the homicide suspect has three warrants for his arrest in Minnesota.

FOX 9 Minneapolis said that Mason is connected to the fatal shooting outside the Shiloh Temple, a Pentecostal church, in Minneapolis in 2021.

According to court records viewed by FOX 9, Dontevius Ahmad Catchings and Mason got into a fistfight outside Shiloh Temple.

Witnesses say the argument was over a gun Mason apparently had not returned to Catchings.

After the fight appeared to be over, Catchings turned to walk away, and Mason pulled out a gun, firing multiple shots at Catchings. He died from his injuries. Mason was charged with second-degree murder and possessing a firearm after a previous conviction.

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 205 pounds, and has a cross tattoo under his left eye, the letters SUB tattooed on his chest, and distinctive tattoos on his neck.

Anyone with information about Mason’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).