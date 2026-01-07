Northwest Indiana officer hospitalized after head-on crash during police pursuit: sheriff

The Brief An Indiana sheriff’s police officer was hospitalized after a high-speed police pursuit ended in a head-on crash Wednesday evening in Gary, authorities said. The suspect’s vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed, struck a patrol car head-on; the deputy suffered cuts and other injuries and is expected to recover. The driver was taken into custody and evaluated at a hospital, along with a passenger, as investigators determine whether charges will be filed.



A northwest Indiana sheriff's police officer was injured and hospitalized after a high-speed police pursuit ended in a head-on crash Wednesday evening, authorities said.

What we know:

The pursuit began shortly after 6 p.m. near the intersection of 9th Avenue and Ralston Street in Gary, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect’s vehicle was traveling north at a high rate of speed when it struck a patrol vehicle head-on, according to the sheriff's office.

The officer was taken to a hospital and treated for multiple cuts and other injuries and is expected to recover, authorities said.

The driver, who has not been identified, was taken into custody and evaluated at an area hospital. A passenger in the vehicle was extricated by fire personnel and also taken to a hospital.

What's next:

It's unknown whether the driver will face charges. The investigation is ongoing.