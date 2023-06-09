Indiana police rescue man and woman in truck hanging over side of bridge

Indiana State Police are using a recent rescue incident as a reminder for people to prioritize safe driving and always wear their seatbelts.

Troopers released video footage capturing an extraordinary rescue operation following a crash that left a rental truck in a terrifying position.

The video shows the box truck hanging over the side of a bridge on the Indiana Toll Road. In a coordinated effort, the Elkhart Fire Department deployed their tower ladder from a fire truck to reach a man and a woman who were trapped inside the truck.

Thanks to the successful rescue operation, both individuals were safely retrieved.