Indiana police file charges in heat deaths of dogs found in box truck last year

Indiana State Police and Lake County prosecutors revealed their findings from a year-long investigation related to the death of multiple dogs due to heat exhaustion.

In July of last year, state troopers found the dogs inside a box truck that was in transit from O'Hare Airport to Michigan. Lake Station police allegedly allowed the truck driver for the company to refuse help from humane society workers.

On Tuesday morning, police filed charges against two suspects, Michael McHendry and Jessie Urbinski. They face multiple animal cruelty charges with the possibility of jail time.

Indiana State Police said this case is an example of the dangers of hot weather.

"We all love our pets. Our K9 officers love their K9 partners as they develop a special bond between their dog and their handlers. These dogs were no different. They were working dogs that would have been police officerson various law enforcement agencies in our area," Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

Authorities said this can be used as a cautionary tale, especially with the heat we're having right now.