Naperville Nike store theft • Chicago officer's death • Deadly I-94 crash charges

Three women were accused of stealing more than $300 in merchandise from a Nike store in suburban Naperville; an off-duty Chicago police officer died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a police station; and a woman was charged in connection with a deadly crash on Interstate 94.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Trio accused of stealing from Naperville Nike store, leading police on chase to Chicago

Three women stole more than $300 in merchandise from a Nike store in Naperville before leading police on a chase that ended in Chicago, prosecutors said.

Off-duty Chicago police officer dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound inside station

An off-duty Chicago police officer died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a Near North Side station Thursday morning, sources told FOX 32. The 34-year-old officer was found dead around 2:25 a.m. in a restroom on the first floor of the 18th District police station.

Illinois woman charged with DUI in deadly I-94 crash

An Illinois woman was charged with driving under the influence during a crash on I-94 that killed one of her passengers early Sunday morning.

Suburban woman stole $20,000 in jewelry from cleaning clients, prosecutors say

A woman hired to clean houses was accused of stealing more than $20,000 worth of jewelry from clients in west suburban DuPage County, local prosecutors said.

Logan Square sexual assault cases: New details emerge after Chicago man's arrest

A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the sexual assault of five women over nearly three years in Chicago.

‘Dennis the Menace’ actor Jay North dead at 73

Actor Jay North, who was known for playing the title character Dennis Mitchell in the 1960s sitcom "Dennis the Menace," has died, according to reports. Forbes reported North has died at the age of 73, and that his passing was announced by his friend and former co-star Jeannie Russell.

USPS mail delivery changes begin: Here's what to know

Changes to service standards for the U.S. Postal Service began this month, in an effort to provide "more reliable service" for Americans. Under the new approach, most will get their mail in the same service window, some will get it faster, and some a little slower.

Chicago waitress assaulted at Pilsen restaurant in dispute over food, owner says

A 23-year-old waitress is recovering after she was beaten by two women inside a Pilsen restaurant last Friday night in an attack caught on surveillance video.

Chicago pilot among 6 killed in Hudson River helicopter crash

A Chicago pilot was among six people killed when a helicopter carrying a family visiting from Spain crashed into the Hudson River in New York City on Thursday afternoon.

Chicago woman shot man on West Side, arrested hours later in suburbs: police

A 24-year-old Chicago woman is facing an attempted murder charge after police say she shot a man early Saturday morning on the city’s West Side before being arrested later that day in the north suburbs.

