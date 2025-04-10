Off-duty Chicago police officer dies inside Near North Side station

The Brief An off-duty Chicago police officer died early Thursday inside the 18th District police station on the Near North Side. Emergency crews responded around 2 a.m., and officers were seen saluting as a stretcher was taken to an ambulance. The officer’s identity and cause of death have not yet been released as detectives continue to investigate.



An off-duty Chicago police officer died inside the Near North Side station Thursday morning.

Off-duty officer dies in police station

What we know:

The 34-year-old woman died around 2:25 a.m. at the 18th District police station located at 1160 N. Larrabee Ave, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

A large number of emergency personnel responded to the scene and officers could be seen saluting as a stretcher was taken to an ambulance.

The Chicago Police Department released a statement, which read in part:

"The Chicago Police Department is mourning the tragic loss of an officer within the 18th District station. Detectives are currently conducting a death investigation. Our officers are human, and we cannot forget that they face the same challenges as everyone else while balancing the difficulties that come with being a police officer. We ask the public to keep this officer’s family and her fellow officers in your prayers as we grieve this unimaginable loss."

Chicago police said the 18th District station has been closed for the investigation. Service calls in the area are being handled by neighboring districts.

Mayor Brandon Johnson released a statement Thursday, mourning the death of the officer:

"Our city mourns the tragic loss of an 18th District Chicago Police officer. Our hearts are shattered and broken over this tragedy. My deepest condolences and ardent prayers are with the officer’s family, loved ones, and fellow officers as we grieve. This tragedy is a reminder that we must carry each other. Every single day, our officers witness traumatic scenes, and it is our responsibility to provide them with the support they need to navigate that reality. I ask the city to keep the officer’s family and loved ones, 18th District officers and staff, and the entire Chicago Police Department in your prayers during this time of immense grief."

Circumstances unclear

What we don't know:

The name of the officer has not yet been released. Officials have not provided any details surrounding the death.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.