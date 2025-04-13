Search for missing 14-year-old Chicago girl nears one month

The search for Serenity Omosikeji, a 14-year-old girl missing from Chicago’s West Side, is nearing the one-month mark.

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating her.

What we know:

Omosikeji was last seen March 22 in the 1100 block of North Latrobe Avenue, in the South Austin neighborhood, according to police.

Pictured is Serenity Omosikeji, 14. (Chicago PD )

She is described as 5-foot-3 with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion.

Authorities said Omosikeji was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and black leggings at the time of her disappearance.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact Area 4 SVU Detective Division with the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-8255.