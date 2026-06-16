Indiana Protesters Demand Pause on Data Centers outside event with Gov. Mike Braun

The Brief Protesters gathered outside a private luncheon in Merrillville attended by Indiana Gov. Mike Braun, calling for a pause on new data center projects across the state. Demonstrators say large technology companies are receiving tax breaks at the expense of taxpayers and local communities. The protest also touched on another major development issue: the possibility of the Chicago Bears building a new stadium in Hammond.



Protesters gathered outside a private luncheon Tuesday, urging Indiana Governor Mike Braun to slow the expansion of data centers across the state and stop offering tax incentives to the companies behind them.

The backstory:

Demonstrators gathered outside a banquet hall where Braun was attending a private Hobart Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Protesters traveled from across Indiana to voice concerns about the growing number of data center developments and the tax breaks that often accompany them.

Ashley Williams from Michigan City said residents are facing an uphill battle against some of the world's largest corporations.

"We are fighting the behemoth that is Google in our backyards," Williams said. "This data center just kind of slipped in through the dead of night and started building just as quickly as we found out about it. It has been an absolute nightmare for our community."

Alice Pawlowski from Hobart said local communities should have a greater say in development decisions.

"Our children have no future with this. They're taking our clean air, they're taking out water, they're ruining our environment," Pawlowski said. "We're fighting for so many reasons, but mostly for the protection of our family and what we built here in Hobart. We are Hobart. The citizens, the residents, are Hobart, not Amazon."

Bryce Gustafson from Indianapolis, who represents the Citizens Action Coalition, criticized state leaders for prioritizing corporate interests over residents. We asked him if he thinks elected officials are working for the people of Northwest Indiana.

"What we've seen is big industry getting the red carpet rolled out for them year after year," Gustafson said. "We put big corporations on a pedestal and throw Hoosiers to the wolves. So I don't think they're looking out for the everyday Hoosier."

Many protesters argued that tax incentives offered to attract data centers ultimately shift costs onto taxpayers.

"Those tax breaks are coming off the backs of you and I as taxpayers," Williams said. "So we are livid that we are ultimately financing these data centers to come in and pray in our communities and pray on our municipalities."

Dig deeper:

Others expressed frustration with what they see as a lack of public input in major development decisions.

"We're trapped, we're trapped. You know, Indiana residents, we don't have a voice anymore," Pawlowski said. "Our government thinks that they run everything. We might have elected them, but they still work for the people. And they seem to forget that."

While Braun did not discuss data centers during the luncheon, he did address another high-profile economic development project: the Chicago Bears.

Braun talked about how Indiana is getting closer to landing the Bears in Hammond but emphasized that a deal is not finalized. Wolf Lake remains a potential site, but two weeks ago the Bears said their focus is on a stadium development project in Hammond, with a final site still to be determined. Fox Chicago requested an on-camera interview with Braun Tuesday, but his staff told us he wasn't available.

Protesters said they are also concerned about the financial impact a Bears stadium project could have on taxpayers. In order to pay off future bonds, elected officials would have to approve tax increases in Lake and Porter Counties. That includes tax increases on food/beverages, hotels/motels, tickets and tolls.

Gustafson said many Indiana families are already struggling with rising costs.

"I think every day Hoosiers are getting squeezed and folks everywhere across the state are having a hard time putting food on our table," Gustafson said.

Others questioned whether public resources should be used to help attract a professional sports franchise.

"Most people that I've heard are not really happy that the Chicago Bears are coming because of our taxes being raised," Angelita Soriano, from Hobart, said.

"We love the Bears. You know, we love the idea of it, but the reality, the way it's going to play out is that we are financing it," Williams said.

What's next:

Questions remain about where the Chicago Bears could ultimately build a new stadium and when elected officials in Lake and Porter Counties would vote on tax increases.