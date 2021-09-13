Indiana says it's okay to put out bird feeders again, though what killed 750+ birds remains unknown

Indiana says residents can go back to feeding wild birds in their yards, even though scientists have not yet identified the disease that is killing birds across the state.

More than 750 cases of the bird illness have been reported in 76 counties. Symptoms include crusty eyes and neurological problems.

Over the summer, Indiana residents were encouraged to remove their bird feeders and submit reports on bird behavior in their yards. The state received more than 4,000 reports.

If you do decide to put out your bird feeders again, the state recommends that you clean them every two weeks with soap and water, soak them in a 10% bleach solution, then rinse them thoroughly.

Indiana scientists are still working on determining what is causing these birds to grow sick and die.

