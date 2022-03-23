Indiana Senator Mike Braun walks back comments on interracial marriage

An Indiana senator is walking back his comments on interracial marriage.

During a conference call with reporters Tuesday, Sen. Mike Braun said the issue of abortion should be left up to individual states, and not what is decided by the Supreme Court.

When asked if that same reasoning should be applied to a Supreme Court ruling that legalized interracial marriage, Braun agreed.

That touched off a firestorm with the Indiana Democratic Party calling his comments, "un-American."

Braun later clarified his remarks saying he misunderstood the question, and that he condemns racism in any form.