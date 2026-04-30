Indiana standoff ends after SWAT armored vehicle rams home: sheriff

The Brief U.S. Marshals attempting to serve an arrest warrant in Gary, Indiana were met with gunfire from a 46-year-old suspect. A Lake County SWAT team responded, breaching the home with an armored vehicle after the suspect refused to surrender. The man eventually gave himself up and was taken into custody, and no injuries were reported.



A Gary, Ind. man was arrested after opening fire on U.S. Marshals who were attempting to serve an arrest warrant, prompting a SWAT response, according to the Lake County Sheriff.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, U.S. Marshals Service police officers tried to serve an arrest warrant to a 46-year-old man at a home in the 700 block of Matthews Street in Gary, Ind. When they approached the residence, the suspect opened fire on the officers, according to police.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Lake County, IN Sheriff’s Department)

After multiple requests to surrender, the Lake County SWAT team used an armored car to breach the home, pushing through a door and removing the windows. Eventually, officers say the man approached a window with his hands up and was taken into custody.

No one was injured, according to police.