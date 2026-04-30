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Indiana standoff ends after SWAT armored vehicle rams home: sheriff

By Lauren Westphal
Published  April 30, 2026 3:13pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • U.S. Marshals attempting to serve an arrest warrant in Gary, Indiana were met with gunfire from a 46-year-old suspect.
    • A Lake County SWAT team responded, breaching the home with an armored vehicle after the suspect refused to surrender.
    • The man eventually gave himself up and was taken into custody, and no injuries were reported.

GARY, Ind. - A Gary, Ind. man was arrested after opening fire on U.S. Marshals who were attempting to serve an arrest warrant, prompting a SWAT response, according to the Lake County Sheriff.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, U.S. Marshals Service police officers tried to serve an arrest warrant to a 46-year-old man at a home in the 700 block of Matthews Street in Gary, Ind. When they approached the residence, the suspect opened fire on the officers, according to police.

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  (Lake County, IN Sheriff’s Department)

After multiple requests to surrender, the Lake County SWAT team used an armored car to breach the home, pushing through a door and removing the windows. Eventually, officers say the man approached a window with his hands up and was taken into custody.

No one was injured, according to police.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Lake County Sheriff.

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