Indiana standoff ends after SWAT armored vehicle rams home: sheriff
GARY, Ind. - A Gary, Ind. man was arrested after opening fire on U.S. Marshals who were attempting to serve an arrest warrant, prompting a SWAT response, according to the Lake County Sheriff.
Around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, U.S. Marshals Service police officers tried to serve an arrest warrant to a 46-year-old man at a home in the 700 block of Matthews Street in Gary, Ind. When they approached the residence, the suspect opened fire on the officers, according to police.
(Lake County, IN Sheriff’s Department)
After multiple requests to surrender, the Lake County SWAT team used an armored car to breach the home, pushing through a door and removing the windows. Eventually, officers say the man approached a window with his hands up and was taken into custody.
No one was injured, according to police.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Lake County Sheriff.