Stacey King's sons remember father's life, impact: 'Your legacy will live on'

The Brief The family of former Chicago Bulls player and longtime broadcaster Stacey King released a statement honoring his life and thanking fans for their support following his death. King, a three-time NBA champion with the Bulls and Emmy-winning broadcaster, died Sunday at age 59. His sons remembered him as a devoted father whose humor, warmth and ability to connect with people left a lasting impact on everyone he met.



Stacey King’s family is remembering the former Chicago Bulls player and beloved broadcaster as a devoted father, friend and larger-than-life personality following his death at age 59.

What we know:

King, who won three consecutive NBA championships with the Bulls from 1991-93 and later spent more than two decades as one of the team’s most recognizable broadcasters, died Sunday. He was 59.

Senior Director of Performance Chip Schaefer of the Sacramento Kings and Commentator Stacey King of the Chicago Bulls pose for a photo prior to the game on March 8, 2026 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Ge Expand

The Bulls announced King’s death and said the organization was notified by a family member. No cause of death was immediately released.

On Tuesday, King’s sons, Erick, Garrett and Brandon, released a statement thanking fans for their support and reflecting on the impact their father had on their lives and countless others.

Statement from King family

"Our father, Stacey King, passed away, and we want to take a moment to honor his life, his legacy, and the incredible love he received from the fans of Chicago and people around the world. To everyone who supported our father throughout his journey, thank you. He loved you just as much as you loved and supported him. While many knew him as a champion, broadcaster, and larger-than-life personality, we were blessed to know him as an even greater father, friend, and man.

"One of our favorite things about him was his ability to connect with people. Whether he was speaking with a lifelong fan or a stranger at the grocery store asking, ‘Are you a professional athlete?’ he would always smile and respond, ‘No, I’m just a tall Black guy,’ leaving everyone around him laughing. His sense of humor, warmth, and ability to make people feel seen never left him.

"Our family is deeply grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of love, prayers, stories, messages, phone calls, and support. Hearing how much our father impacted so many lives has brought us comfort during one of the most difficult times we have ever faced. We would also like to express our love and gratitude to our mother, Lisa, for the strength, grace, and support she has shown our family during this incredibly difficult time. Her love for us and her willingness to help us navigate these past few days has meant more than words can express. Navigating life without our father is something we never imagined, but it is also something he prepared us for. Through his guidance, strength, wisdom, and unconditional love, he helped shape us into the men we are today.

"Dad, thank you for every lesson, every sacrifice, every laugh, and every moment we shared together. Thank you for loving us, believing in us, and showing us what it means to live with passion, generosity, and authenticity. Your love and influence will remain with us forever.

"To the Chicago Bulls organization and Bulls Nation, thank you for embracing our father throughout his playing and broadcasting career. The connection he shared with this city, this organization, and its fans meant the world to him. From the hardwood to the microphone, he left a lasting impact and created memories that will live on for generations.

"We love you, Dad. Your legacy will live on through your family, your friends, your fans, and everyone fortunate enough to have known you."

The backstory:

King began his NBA career after the Bulls selected the 6-foot-11 forward-center from Oklahoma with the sixth overall pick in the 1989 NBA Draft.

He averaged 6.6 points and 3.3 rebounds during five seasons with Chicago and was part of the franchise’s first three championship teams alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

King later played for Minnesota, Miami, Boston and Dallas, finishing his eight-year NBA career with averages of 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds.

After retiring as a player, King became one of the most recognizable voices in Chicago sports. His colorful commentary, memorable catchphrases and passion for the Bulls made him a fan favorite across multiple generations.

What they're saying:

Bulls Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf described King as "a cherished member of the Bulls family."

"His connection to Chicago, the Bulls and our fans spanned more than three decades — first as a player and later as the unmistakable voice that helped bring Bulls basketball into the homes of generations of fans," Reinsdorf said.

Bulls President and CEO Michael Reinsdorf said King had "a unique gift for bringing people together and making every game feel personal."

"Stacey genuinely cared about people, and he made our organization better," Reinsdorf said.

Chicago Sports Network President and CEO Michael McCarthy called King "one of the most beloved figures in Chicago sports."

"Whether through his basketball insight, his humor, or his unforgettable calls, he made every game more enjoyable and every broadcast better," McCarthy said.

King delighted fans with his memorable calls and nicknames. His enthusiasm was apparent every time the Bulls hit a big shot.

"We enjoy what we do," King said last month on his "Gimme the Hot Sauce" podcast, a reference to a comment he'd frequently make after big plays. "It's a fun job. It never seems like work for me. Every night, I go to work, win, lose or draw, I'm having fun."