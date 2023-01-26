Indiana State Police: 2 semis jackknifed on northbound I-65

Indiana State Troopers responded to two separate jackknifed semi-trucks on I-65 Thursday morning amid poor road conditions.

Police say the crashes happened near Rensselaer, Ind. at the 211 and 213 mile markers on northbound I-65 blocking both lanes of travel.

Road conditions for both northbound and southbound travel are poor.

Police say if you have to travel this morning, slow down and expect delays.

Officials say drivers can expect the closure to last for the next few hours. Commuters can use US 231 to avoid the area.