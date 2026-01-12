Indiana SWAT response: California man arrested after family dispute sparks standoff in Portage, police say

The Brief Police say a California man threatened a relative with a shotgun at a home in Portage on Sunday. The situation led to a standoff and nearby residents being asked to leave the area. The man was arrested and taken to jail.



A California man was arrested Sunday afternoon in northwest Indiana after police say he threatened a relative with a shotgun, leading to a standoff with SWAT.

What we know:

Portage police were called around 2:14 p.m. to the 1300 block of Camelot Manor after a report of an intoxicated man armed with a shotgun and making threats.

Police identified the man as 29-year-old Benjamin Allison of Montrose, California.

According to police, the homeowner, who is a relative of Allison, had allowed him to stay at the home temporarily. Allison was asked to leave the day before but did not.

On Sunday, the homeowner again told Allison he needed to leave, but police say he refused.

When the homeowner and his wife returned to the house, they found Allison still inside and heavily intoxicated, police said. During an argument, Allison allegedly retrieved a shotgun, pointed it at the homeowner and threatened to harm him.

The homeowner and his wife were able to get out of the house without being hurt.

When officers arrived at the scene, they tried to reach Allison by phone and loudspeaker, but police say he did not respond.

Nearby homes were then notified and residents were asked to evacuate.

About 30 minutes later, crisis negotiators and SWAT were called in. Negotiators reached Allison by phone, but police say he refused to surrender.

After about an hour, chemical agents were used. About five minutes later, Allison came out of the home and was taken into custody.

Police say he was checked by medical personnel at the scene and then taken to the Porter County Jail.

A loaded 12-gauge shotgun was recovered from the home.

What's next:

Allison faces charges of pointing a loaded firearm at a person, a Level 6 felony, and intimidation while drawing or using a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony.