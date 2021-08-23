Indiana teen found guilty of smothering his young siblings

An Indiana teenager was convicted last week of smothering his two younger siblings to death on two separate occasions.

Jurors deliberated for six hours before finding Nickalas Kedrowitz guilty on two murder counts, the Ripley County Prosecutor's Office told Fox News. He was 13 when he allegedly killed his 11-month-old stepbrother, Nathaniel Ritz, and 1-year-old half-sister, Desiree McCartney, Fox affiliate WXIN-TV reported.

Both children were found dead at the family home in Osgood, around 60 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

McCartney died May 6, 2017 when emergency crews found her unresponsive. Ritz was found unresponsive on July 21, 2017.

The coroner's office determined both children were smothered. Investigators looked at Kedrowitz, who was tried as an adult. after his mother allegedly told police he had mutilated a kitten.

One family member said the child's temper was similar to the comic book character the Incredible Hulk. He allegedly told police that he set his siblings "free from this hell."

Kedrowitz's mother said her son's actions were spurred in part by an abusive stepfather, WXIX-TV reported.

Ric Hertel, who prosecuted the case, said he hopes the Division of Child Services will take a close look at the case and the deaths and "reevaluate their approach/process in the future, given this terrible tragedy," a statement from the prosecutor's office to Fox News said.

Kedrowitz faces up to 65 years in prison on each count. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 10.

