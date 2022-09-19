Indiana troopers arrest man for cocaine possession during 6-state crime 'blitz'

A Michigan man was among three people who were arrested during a six-state blitz targeting narcotics and other criminal acts this weekend.

Indiana State Troopers joined troopers from Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and West Virginia in the six-state marijuana and criminal patrol effort, according to Sgt. Glen Fifield from Indiana State Police.

During the sting, Jamie Dines, of Stevensville, Michigan, was arrested during a traffic stop conducted by Lowell troopers, state police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Troopers found Dines was in possession of 27 grams of cocaine, Fifield said. He was charged with two felonies including dealing cocaine and possession of cocaine. He also faces a misdemeanor charge for possession of marijuana.

Troopers recovered 27 grams of cocaine from Jamie Dines, according to Indiana State Police. (Indiana State Police)

Dines, 42, is being held at the Porter County Jail, state police said.

Two other people were arrested for possession of marijuana in separate incidents during the blitz, according to officials.

No further information was immediately available.