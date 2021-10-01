Indiana woman purchased 31 guns in 25 days; one firearm tied to mass shooting in Chicago: prosecutors

An Indianapolis woman is facing federal charges for allegedly purchasing 31 guns illegally, six of which have been tied to Chicago crimes.

Tashia Overton, 21, of Indianapolis, has been charged with making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm, making a false statement with respect to information required to be kept by a licensed firearms dealer and unlicensed dealing in firearms.

According to authorities, Overton allegedly purchased a firearm from a federal firearms dealer in Greenwood, Indiana, and provided false information regarding required paperwork for the purchase of the firearm during the transaction.

Four days after the purchase, investigators with the Chicago Police Department recovered the same firearm during the commission of a crime in Chicago.

ATF agents in Chicago learned through their investigation that within the span of 25 days, Overton purchased 31 firearms and sold them within three days of the purchases.

So far, six of those firearms have been recovered in the Chicagoland area.

The most recent recovery was from a mass shooting in Chicago, authorities said.