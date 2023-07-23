Infant abandoned on CTA bus in South Chicago: police

A 1-year-old boy was found alone on a CTA bus in South Chicago Saturday night.

Police were called to the 8300 block of South Exchange Avenue at 9 p.m. after an infant was found abandoned on a bus.

The child was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition for evaluation.

A suspect was arrested and investigators found that another boy, 4, was left alone in a residence in the 400 block of W. 72nd Street by the offender. The child was also taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition for evaluation.

Both children have since been released into the care of family members. Charges are pending.