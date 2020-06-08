Infant killed, 3 hurt in Dan Ryan crash

An infant died and three other people were hurt in a crash Monday on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Englewood on the South Side.

Just after midnight, a 26-year-old man was northbound in a 2013 gray Audi on I-94 near 59th Street when he collided with a 2008 blue Mazda driven by a 20-year-old man, according to preliminary information from Illinois State Police.

The Audi veered to to the right, climbed an embankment and struck a concrete wall, state police said.

A 1-year-old girl in the Audi was taken to a hospital with “life-threatening” injuries, state police said.

Lazel Bond was pronounced dead at 6:08 a.m. at Comer Children’s Hospital, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy confirmed she died of injuries sustained in the crash and ruled her death an accident.

The driver and two women, 23 and 24, who were also in the car suffered non-life threatening injuries.

All northbound local lanes were closed for investigation about 1 a.m. and reopened about 4:45 am., state police said.