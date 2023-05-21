Innocent bystander shot in parking lot of community center in South Holland

An innocent bystander was wounded in a shooting in South Holland on Sunday.

Village of South Holland officials said that two people got into an argument at the Community Center on 170th Street around 1 p.m.

Someone pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The innocent victim was hit and was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call South Holland Police detectives at 708-331-3131.