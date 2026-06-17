Inside look at ComEd's Command Center ahead of more severe weather

The Brief ComEd is preparing for expected severe weather Wednesday by staffing its Command Center and staging crews and equipment. The utility company says it is bringing in additional linemen, materials and resources to respond quickly to outages. Last week's storms produced 20 confirmed tornadoes and required thousands of utility workers to restore power.



ComEd is ramping up preparations for expected severe weather Wednesday, activating its Command Center and positioning crews and equipment across Illinois to respond to potential outages.

Dig deeper:

ComEd gave Fox Chicago's Brittany Toolis an exclusive tour of its Command Center ahead of Wednesday's expected severe weather.

The company's Senior Manager of Emergency Preparedness provided insight into how the utility company gets prepared.

"Right now in this room, what you're seeing is we're bringing in crews and staff to make sure we have enough people, enough linemen to restore quickly and safely," said David Bunge. "The people in this room are making sure we've got the right material and the right crews in order to make sure that we can retore quickly and safely again. we're looking at the weather we're looking at the resources we need."

ComEd is pre-staging crews, equipment, and materials like utility poles, transformers, and cable wire for quick responses. Last week's storms produced a confirmed 20 tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service. ComEd crews restored or rebuilt up to 500 poles and over 295,000 feet of cable wire, and called in 3,500 utility workers.

What you can do:

Customers can download the ComEd app for outage and restoration updates.