Interim CPD superintendent meets with community activists for second time

A group of community activists met Friday with the interim Chicago police superintendent.

The meeting comes after a scathing letter warned Chicagoans about Charlie Beck's record in Los Angeles.

Beck met with activists for an hour and a half inside city hall. It was the second time they met in two weeks. Before they could not grill him, but today they did.

“I just want people to do their job, if this is the job that you want just do it, because we are all watching,” said community activist Aleta Clark.

Clark is one of a dozen community activist that sat with interim Police Superintendent Charlie Beck. He is set to take the reins of the Chicago Police Department come January when Eddie Johnson retires.

Beck is expected to be on the job three months, but since he has arrived in Chicago, activists haven't welcomed him with open arms. They say it is based on Beck's track record during his time with LAPD. Brown and black people were shot at the hands of police and some did die in police custody.

Black Lives Matter LA put out a scathing letter to other activists and residents of Chicago. Since then, there has been some optimism about what Beck can do, but there has also been cynicism.

"He spoke more of professional policing, he would not own up to the fact that in 2017 that he ran the most the notorious police department in the country. He was not willing to stand on his record,” said community activist Eric Russell.

There is no timeline for the next meeting. Activists did say beck will be in the position through March and will act as a consultant to the new superintendent.