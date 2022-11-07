Interim principal appointed at Jones College Prep amid uproar over Halloween costume

Students at a South Loop high school staged a walkout Monday over a controversial video of another student parading in a military uniform.

Some students at Jones College Prep said it looked like a Nazi uniform.

The school's now suspended principal — Joseph Powers — responded to the uproar by explaining via a statement that the student was dressed as a "Communist-era East German soldier."

The Chicago Teachers Union has called for Powers to step down.

In a letter addressed to parents and guardians Monday night, acting Principal Arthur Slater said, "Our first priority will be to restore trust and heal the harm that the community has been experiencing."