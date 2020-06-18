Intoxicated driver swerves in front of semi, causing crash on I-94 in southern Wisconsin: police

article

An alleged intoxicated driver swerved in front of a semitrailer Wednesday in southern Wisconsin, sending the semi halfway over a guard rail and injuring four people.

The crash happened about 7 p.m. in the 9000 block of I-94 near the Village of Bristol, near the border with Illinois, according to a statement from the Kenosha County sheriff’s office.

Avery W. Norman, 56, drove a Buick near the semitrailer in the southbound lanes, causing the semi driver to swerve, the sheriff’s office said. The semi hit a retaining wall and flipped on its side, leaving it partially hanging over the wall.

Four passengers in the Buick and the semi driver were hospitalized with injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Norman, of Waterloo, Iowa, was taken to Kenosha County Jail on a charge of operating while intoxicated/causing injury, the sheriff’s office said.

Southbound I-94 was closed for several hours for an investigation and cleanup.