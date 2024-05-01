Sugar Grove crash leaves driver dead, another injured

An 18-year-old was killed and another driver was injured in a crash Tuesday morning in suburban Sugar Grove.

Around 9 a.m., the teen was driving a Chevy Trax southbound on Sugar Grove Parkway when they struck a Volvo semi truck while turning eft at the entrance to Waubonsee Community College, according to officials.

The 18-year-old, who was a Maple Park resident, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Their identity has not yet been released, pending notification of family.

The driver of the semi, a 42-year-old from Pennsylvania, was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The Sugar Grove Police Department is still investigating the crash.