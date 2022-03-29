Expand / Collapse search

Man jumps fence at Midway Airport, takes off clothes and hops on wing of private jet: CPD

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Updated 6:37PM
Midway International Airport
CHICAGO - An intoxicated man jumped over a fence at Midway Airport Tuesday afternoon.

At about 4:30 p.m., a 33-year-old man climbed over a barbed wire fence at the airport, police said.

His jacket and shirt got caught on the wire fence. He then walked on the runway near the breach, and took off his clothes.

He climbed onto a wing of a private jet, police said. 

He was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and evaluation, CPD said.

Charges are currently pending. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.